The BJP on Wednesday attacked Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government, claiming it had surpassed the previous Congress government in “corruption and immorality”.

“Within two years, the Kejriwal government has left behind Sheila Diskhit’s 15 years rule in the matter of corruption and immorality,” former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Satish Upadhyay said at a press conference.

“Today it appears that in the field of corruption Kejriwal starts from the point where (Former Delhi Chief Minister) Sheila Dikshit government’s misdeeds end,” he added.

Releasing a booklet attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, Upadhyay said: “All the issues of corruption by Congress raised by Kejriwal through this booklet are verified by the passage of time and we have also shown the basis of the charges in every page of the booklet.”

He alleged that the Congress betrayed the people on many occasions and one of them was starting contract system in government appointments and even in this case, Kejriwal has left the Congress behind.

“He (Kejriwal) has appointed the volunteers of his party in the name of contract system and pressurised the municipal corporations of Delhi to retrench the temporary staff,” the BJP leader said.

Targetting both the governments over the misuse of public fund of advertisement, Upadhyay said: “Dikshit spent Rs 22 crore from public fund on advertisements, while the Kejriwal government spent Rs 97 crore on self-glorification.”

He also accused both the governments of corruption in the name of regularising unauthorised colonies. He also accused the previous Congress government of a water tanker scam of Rs 400 crore and slammed the AAP government of not cancelling the tenders.

Lashing out at both the parties for opposing demonetisation, Upadhyay said: “Both the parties opposed the central government’s scheme because the Congress feared that the money earned in the 2G spectrum and coal scam would be lost, while the AAP opposed it because the entire party donation was black money.”