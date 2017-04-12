Jet Airways on Wednesday won the ‘Best Airline – India’ in the TripAdvisor’s first annual Travellers’ Choice awards for airlines, said a company release.

Emirates was named the top airline in the world, followed by Singapore Airlines and Azul.

The awards honour 50 airlines overall, including top lists for the World, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Commercial Officer of Jet Airways Jayaraj Shanmugam said: “We are extremely pleased to receive TripAdvisor’s ‘Traveller’s Choice Best Airline – India’ award for 2017.”

“What makes this recognition extra special is that it is purely based on guests’ experience and feedback. We will continue to work harder to set new product and services benchmarks to delight all those who fly with us,” Shanmugam added.

IndiGo has won top honours in the ‘Low Cost Airlines – Asia Pacific’ category.

In his comment,IndiGo President and Whole Time Director Aditya Ghosh said: “Ten years ago, when we flew our first aircraft, we aimed to redefine air travel in India by making low fare flights the first choice of travellers.”

“We are happy that our passengers have consistently chosen to fly with us and that inspires us to strive harder every day. This is one of the best and most credible awards as it is the voice of travellers,” Ghosh said.

The winners were determined by the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travellers worldwide, over a 12-month period.