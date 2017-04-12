Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate India’s longest bridge constructed over the river Brahmaputra.

“Called on Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and invited him to inaugurate the Dhola-Sadiya bridge over Brahmaputra in May 2017,” Sonowal tweeted soon after meeting Modi at the latter’s residence here.

The 9.15-km bridge in eastern Assam is longer by 3.55 km than the Bandra-Worli Sealink in Mumbai. Construction of the bridge started in 2011.

Once opened, the bridge will reduce travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by up to four hours.

The Assam Chief Minister said he also invited Modi for the Global Investors’ Summit to be organised by the Assam government in November this year.

He said that Modi stated that sealing of the India-Bangladesh border was of the highest priority for the central government.

“On my request for complete sealing of Indo-Bangla border, Hon’ble PM said that sealing of international border is Centre’s topmost priority,” Sonowal said in a separate tweet.