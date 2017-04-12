A Physical Education textbook has created huge outrage over social media for defining 36-24-36 as the ‘best body shape for females’.

“36-24-36 shape of females is considered the best. That is why in Miss World or Miss Universe competitions, such type of shape is also taken into consideration,” read an excerpt from a chapter.

The book is titled ‘Health and Physical Education’ and has been penned by Dr VK Verma. It is being taught at various schools affiliated to CBSE.

CBSE has however issued an clarification and said it does not it does not recommend any books by private publishers.