A gang of international drugs peddlers was busted with the arrested of its two key members who brought three kg heroin valued Rs 12 crore from Manipur and Myanmar to supply in Delhi and adjoining states, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Police said the accused identified as Mohammad Jafar and Parvej Saifi, both residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, were apprehended from Daryaganj on Monday night following a tip off.

“Jafar and Saifi told interrogators that they are active key members of an international narcotic drug ring. They worked for Manjum, kingpin of the gang who supplied them consignment of heroin in Manipur,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

“They disclosed that they had carried the heroin by air after wrapping it in thick layers of carbon papers to avoid the detection by scanners installed at airports. Jafar had created a secret cavity in his bag to hoodwink the police. They had come to Daryaganj to supply heroin to a person of African origin,” he added.

They had supplied 50 consignments of heroin from Manipur during last three years. They used to supply heroin to various Africans living across Delhi, the officer said.

Police are investigating their suspected links with other drug suppliers in Pakistan and Bangladesh, he added.