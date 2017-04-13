In a tragic incident being reported from national capital, a 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the fan, following which the victim’s ex-boyfriend was booked by Delhi police.

The victim, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was later identified as a B.Com student of Search Results School of Open Learning under Delhi University.

As per official reports, while pursuing her graduation, the victim fell in love with accused and the two started living together.

The whole angle of the boyfriend came into light after a suicide note was discovered from the victim’s room, which allegedly held her ex-boyfriend responsible for taking such extreme step.

According to sources, in the note, the victim also wrote that she was being threatened by the accused of making their private pictures public if she does not agree to leave her family.

The recovered note also claimed that the victim had earlier filed a complaint against her ex-boyfriend at Model Town Police Station but no action was taken.

Commenting on the matter, senior investigating officer said that a case was registered with the police on 8 April and the victim took the drastic step on the same day, even before the investigation could begin.

Special teams formed and have been dispatched to Patna to nab the accused, officer added.