A brawl took place in a pub near Saket in Delhi on Wednesday, following which a class 12 student was shot at outside south Delhi’s Saket District Centre.

The victim, Ankit Meena, had gone to a pub with his friends where he brushed passed Bhanu while trying to get out of the pub. The act agitated Bhanu.

Later, the two got into a scuffle and Bhanu allegedly shot at Ankit while his friends had gone to get the car, the victims friends reported.

The accused was arrested by the police under attempt to murder and under the Arms Act.

The victim is a student of Government Boys School in J block area of Saket.