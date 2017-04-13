The counting for bypolls for ten Assembly constituencies across 8 states is underway. The polling took place in two Assembly constituencies each in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, one each in Bengal, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi on April 9.

Early trends showed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in the first round of Rajouri Garden counting and Congress’ lead on Gundlupet and Nanjangud seats.

However, it’s confirmed now that BJP has won four out of 10 constituencies and Congress’s Kaale N Keshavamuthy has won from Nanjangud with a margin 21334 votes.

ALSO READ: Trinamool Congress leads, BJP second in Bengal bypoll

BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa won the Delhi assembly by-election from the Rajouri Garden constituency and Shivnarayan Singh from Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh.

Ranoj Pegu from Assam emerged as a winner by a margin of 9,285 votes, thus adding one more seat into BJP’s account.

BJP party that won big today took Himachal Pradesh by 8290 votes, taking a comprehensive lead over the main Opposition party Congress in majority of states.

Here are the LIVE updates:

2.05 pm | Congress’s MC Mohan Kumari wins Karnataka’s Gundlupet assembly bypoll with a margin of 10,877 votes.

1.25 pm | BJP’s Shivnarayan Singh wins from Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh with a margin of 25476 votes

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: BJP’s Shivnarayan Singh wins from Bandhavgarh with a margin of 25476 votes. pic.twitter.com/D1NwnugUFe — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017

12.55 pm | Congress’s Kaale N Keshavamuthy wins from Nanjangud with a margin 21334 votes in Karnataka bypoll

Congress’s Kaale N Keshavamuthy wins from Nanjangud with a margin 21334 votes in Karnataka #bypoll pic.twitter.com/ecREz7Us8j — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017

12. 34 pm | Trinamool Congress candidate Chandrima Bhattacharya wins from West Bengal’s Kanthi Dakshin bypoll

TMC’s Chandrima Bhattacharya leading by a margin of 29084 votes to BJP’s S M Jana in West Bengal’s Kanthi Dakshin assembly bypoll. pic.twitter.com/loSPQQ0qDj — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017



12.10 pm | BJP’s Shivnarayan Singh wins from Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh

12.05 pm | BJP-SAD candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa wins by a margin of 14,652 votes in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden bypoll

12. 03 pm | BJP’s Ranoj Pegu wins Assam’s Dhemaji assembly bypoll by a margin of 9,285 votes

11.55 am | BJP-SAD candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa leading by a margin of 14,652 votes in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden bypoll, Congress 2nd and AAP at 3rd position

BJP-SAD candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa leading by a margin of 14,652 votes in Delhi’s #RajouriGardenbypoll, Cong 2nd, AAP at 3rd position pic.twitter.com/EPnXOJvSIm — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017

10.48 am| BJP’s Anil Dhiman won Bhoranj (Himachal Pradesh) assembly bypoll by a margin of 8290 votes

ALSO READ: 221 votes cast in first two hours in Srinagar’s Budgam

10.40 am | Supporters celebrate as BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa continues to lead by a margin of 5928 votes in Rajouri Garden bypoll

Supporters celebrate as BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa continues to lead, by a margin of 5928 votes in Rajouri Garden bypoll #Delhi pic.twitter.com/x2jASMPKwh — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017

10.33 am| Congress leading from both Nanjangud (by a margin of 15896 votes) and Gundlupet in Karnataka

10.28 am | BJP leading from both Ater and Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: BJP leading from both Ater and Bandhavgarh — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017

10. 23 am | BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa continues to lead, by a margin of 5928 votes, followed by Congress in Rajouri Garden.

09.52 am | Early trends show BJP leading on 5 out of 10 assembly constituencies in bypolls in 8 states. Counting underway

Early trends show BJP leading on 5 out of 10 assembly constituencies in bypolls in 8 states. Counting underway — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017

09.26 am | BJP leading from Bandhavgarh and Congress leading from Ater

09.23 am | Assam: BJP candidate leading by 2752 votes from Dhemaji

09.17 am | West Bengal: TMC’s Chandrima Bhattacharya leading by 2935 votes from Kanthi Dakshin

09.12 am | Madhya Pradesh: Counting for Bandhavgarh assembly bypoll underway

Counting for Bandhavgarh assembly by-poll underway in Madhya Pradesh: Visuals from a counting centre. pic.twitter.com/jCBdHtwmHP — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017

09.00 am | Karnataka: Early trends indicate Congress’ lead on Gundlupet and Nanjangud seats after first round of counting

08.51 am | Himachal Pradesh: BJP’s Anil Dhiman leading on Bhoranj seat by 1364 votes

08. 49 am | Rajouri Garden: BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa leading by 1011 votes

08. 45 am | Jharkhand: Simon Marandi of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leading from Litipara

08. 40 am | Rajasthan: BJP’s Shobha Rani Kushavah leading from Dholpur

08. 38 am | Delhi: Counting of votes for Rajouri Garden bypoll begins