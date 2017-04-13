Taking a cue from the prevalent and headlines maker ‘anti-romeo squad’ in Uttar Pradesh the Haryana government has launched an operation named ‘Operation Durga’ in which the police caught 72 people who allegedly indulged in eve-teasing and crime against women.

As per reports, 24 teams were formed by Chief Minister’s Flying Squad and offenders from all districts of Haryana were apprehended.

Operation Durga, a anti-molester police campaign begins in Haryana's Rohtak. pic.twitter.com/6vEI7Xa4bt — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017

The teams formed for the operation comprised of 14 Assistant Sub-inspectors, six Head Constables and 13 constables.

The police teams visited schools, colleges, bus stands and railway stations and caught persons indulging in harassing and eve-teasing.