Taking a cue from the prevalent and headlines maker ‘anti-romeo squad’ in Uttar Pradesh the Haryana government has launched an operation named ‘Operation Durga’ in which the police caught 72 people who allegedly indulged in eve-teasing and crime against women.

As per reports, 24 teams were formed by Chief Minister’s Flying Squad and offenders from all districts of Haryana were apprehended.

The teams formed for the operation comprised of 14 Assistant Sub-inspectors, six Head Constables and 13 constables.

The police teams visited schools, colleges, bus stands and railway stations and caught persons indulging in harassing and eve-teasing.

First Published | 13 April 2017 12:03 PM
