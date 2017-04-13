The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anil Dhiman on Thursday won the Bhoraj assembly constituency by-poll in Himachal Pradesh, defeating the Congress’ Parmila Devi by a margin of over 8,000 votes, according to the Election Commission.

The commission said on its website that Dhiman polled 24,434 votes out of a total 46,848 polled on Sunday. Devi got 16,144 votes.

As early trends emerged after the vote count began at 8 AM, the Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead of the Congress in two assembly constituencies, Ater and Bandhavgarh, of Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Assam (Dhemaji), Rajasthan (Dholpur) and Delhi (Rajouri Garden)

The Congress was ahead of the BJP in two Karantaka constituencies, Nanjangud and Gundlupet, while the Trinamool Congress was leading in West Bengal’s Kanthi Dakshin.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was ahead in Littipara constituency of Jharkhand.