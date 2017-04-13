On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh police arrested the editor of a news channel for inciting communal sentiments in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

The media reports suggested that Suresh Chavhanke, the editor of Sudarshan TV, was nabbed from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow over charges of disrupting harmony.

Chavhanke’s arrest came after a few prominent members of different communities filed a complaint with the police against the channel for airing communally insightful content on the show ‘Bindass Bol’.

As per reports doing rounds, Suresh Chavhanke was nabbed before he could lead a mob against a particular community in Sambhal district. Previously, on March 29, locals had attacked the district administration.

While speaking to a daily, a 2007 batch IPS officer, Ravi Sharnkar Chabbi said that Chavhanke had been airing content that was vitiating the communal harmony.

Following the complaint, the editor has been booked under section 153 A (1), 295A and 505(1)B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 16 of the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1955.

Earlier, Chavhanke had made to the headlines in November after a former employee of his channel accused him and Narain Sai (son of Asaram) of raping and threatening her.