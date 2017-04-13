NewsX has accessed a video of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists meeting taking place at some undisclosed place in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

According to sources, some of the top Hizbul terrorists like Saddam Padder, Zeenat-ul-Islam and LeT terrorist Wasim Shah attended the meeting.

All the above named terrorists can be seen in the video accessed by NewsX. Sources revealed that the meeting was called ahead of the by-poll that was going to be held in Kashmir.

As per reports, the meeting was called to cause maximum damage and hindrance during voting in the by-polls. Sources also told NewsX that the target of these terrorists was the security forces, polling staff and the poll booths.

J&K: Hizbul and Lashkar terrorists plot attack to disrupt elections pic.twitter.com/4JAyq2Rnif — NewsX (@NewsX) April 13, 2017

Re-poll was ordered in 38 polling stations of Chadoora, Chrar-e-Sharief, Khansahib and Beerwah tehsils of Budgam district where violence had disrupted the process on Sunday.

Sunday’s polling at these polling stations was disrupted by massive violence in which eight civilians were killed in clashes with the security forces.

Alarmed by the unprecedented violence, the Election Commission decided to defer the south Kashmir Anantnag Parliamentary seat by-poll to May 25.

Voting in Anantnag constituency was otherwise scheduled for April 12.

Former chief minister and opposition National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah has challenged ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Nazir Ahmad Khan in the Srinagar-Budgam constituency.

Counting of votes will be held on Saturday and the result would be known the same day.