To celebrate the heroes of the country, President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday conferred Padma Shri awards to India’s eminent personalities at the Rashtripati Bhawan in New Delhi.

In a ceremonious event, Rio Olympic Bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik and gymnast Dipa Karmakar received Padma Shri from the President.

Discus thrower Vikas Gowda and Paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu were also conferred with the prestigious award.

The other names that made it big were Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Musician Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, space scientist Jitendra Nath Goswami and Vadodara-based doctor Subroto Das.

In January this year, President Pranab Mukherjee had approved a list of 89 people for an exceptional work in their respective fields.

The Padma Shri award, which is the fourth highest civilian award in the Republic of India, after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, is given for the work in the field of art, science, literature and education, medicine, sports, trade and industry, civil service, social work, and public affairs.

Here the the pics:

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev receives Padma Vibhushan from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ish33J1Mma — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017