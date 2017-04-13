A tea seller from Bhiwandi in Alwar district got an Income Tax Department notice after a video of him allegedly giving dowry of more than Rs 1 crore for his daughters’ wedding featured on the internet.

The wedding ceremony took place on April 5. As per reports, Leela Ram Gujjar married six of his daughters; four of them were allegedly underage (below 18 years).

Indian laws prohibit marriage of any girl under the age of 18 and giving or receiving dowry is punishable and attracts at least 5 years of jail term for the same.

Leela Ram Gujjar was asked to appear at the I-T office in Jaipur to explain how he managed to gather such a huge amount. Gujjar is absconding after I-T sent him the notice and could not be found by the police.

The viral video was allegedly shot during the “vidai” ritual. In the video Gujjar can be seen counting stacks of Rs 500 notes which add up to Rs 1 cr and 50 thousand.