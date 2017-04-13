A former Gujarat minister, Maya Kodnani, who was sentenced to 28 years for her alleged role in 2002 riots, was granted a sigh of relief after a special court granted her the request of calling Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah to prove that she was not present at the scene of a deadly incident.

Maya Kodnani is one of the main accused in Naroda Patiya massacre. Granting her request, the judge said that 14 people, including Shah, can be summoned at relevant and appropriate stage of trial.

Kodnani, who is a gynaecologist by profession, was rewarded with 28 years in jail for her role in Naroda Patiya massacre. However, she has been out on bail since July 2014.

The case in which she has asked to call Amit Shah as a defence witness, is about killing of at least 11 Muslims — at Naroda Gam next door. The request was granted by the judge after Maya claimed that on February 28, 2002, she was not present when the incident took place.

Speaking to judge, Maya said that Amit Shah, who is a legislator, can vouch for her presence at the state assembly during the time of Naroda killings. Later, to the Sola Civil Hospital where the victims were being treated and after that Maya claimed that she went to her nursing home in Ahmedabad.

In order to prove her innocence, she has asked the court to call Amrish Patel, who is a former BJP lawmaker and Anil Chaddha, who was then superintendent of civil hospital.

Contradicting her claims, the eye-witnesses of that time had told the court that she handed out swords to rioters and also exhorted them to attack Muslims back then.

Maya Kodnani is one of the hi-profile figures who were convicted in connection to the Godhara riots. She had been the minister for women and child development between 2007 and 2009.