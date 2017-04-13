Rail traffic was disrupted in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Thursday as hundreds of commuters blocked railway tracks on the Sealdah-Budge Budge section to protest delay in train arrivals.

“Train services in Sealdah (South) – Budge Budge section were affected this morning (Thursday) as a group of people obstructed train movements at Nangi station from 8.35 a.m. by detaining the 34119 Budge Budge-Sealdah Local there,” a statement from Eastern Railway said.

This was in protest against the delayed run of another Budge Budge – Sealdah Local (34117 Up), it said.

Train services in the section were, however, maintained up to Brace Bridge station during the period of obstruction. Services were later resumed around 11.53 a.m.

As a result of the protest, “four pairs of electric multiple unit (EMU) locals had to be short terminated/short originated and three pairs of EMU locals had to be cancelled.”

Railway Protection Force officials said agitators “broke ticket machines”.

Visuals showed protestors vandalising police vehicles and ransacking the Station Master’s room.

“We have to go to work and every day the train along this route is delayed by 30 to 40 minutes. We have registered complaints but it has fallen on deaf ears. We were beaten up by the police as we protested,” a commuter claimed.