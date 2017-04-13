India said on Thursday that the alleged Indian spy sentenced to death in Pakistan was innocent of the charges hurled at him. The External Affairs Ministry also said that New Delhi was not aware where Kulbhushan Jadhav was held and the condition he was in due to Islamabad’s refusal to provide consular access to him.

“We have no information and the Pakistan government has also not shared with us his location and how and where he is held and what his condition is,” spokesman Gopal Baglay told the media.

He reiterated that there was no credibility to Jadhav’s secret military trial and described as “baseless” the charges of espionage and waging war against Islamabad levelled against him.

He said India was engaged in efforts to bring back Jadhav but added that he would not like to speculate on the steps being taken, including who all New Delhi may talk to.

The spokesman said he had no information about the alleged abduction of a retired Pakistani military officer in Nepal.