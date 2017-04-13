Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited Yahiaganj Gurudwara in Lucknow on the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi.

After his visit to the Gurudwara, the UP CM today launched the Advanced Life Support Ambulance. This service can be availed serious patients to reach hospital early. Adityanath have launched 150 advanced ambulance that will circulate in 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanth flags off ambulance laced with life saving technology (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/XlrdBLjMwd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2017

Yogi Adityanath even said that after his government came to power, it has been fulfilling all its promises and also announced to make the state the best in the country.

The UP CM also slammed the Akhilesh government had neglected the health care of the state for a long time. He even added, “Centre was always willing to offer funds, but the earlier state Govt refused fearing that credit would be given to BJP.”

Yogi Adityanath has been in news ever since he has taken over as the CM of Uttar Pradesh. Ban on illegal slaughterhouse and formation of anti-romeo squad are two of his major steps taken after resuming the office of UP CM.