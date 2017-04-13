Only 702 of the 35,169 voters voted on Thursday in the Srinagar-Budgam Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.
“About 2.02 % voting has been recorded,” an Election Commission official told IANS.
The re-polling followed widespread violence during Sunday’s voting which left eight people dead in firing by security forces. On Thursday there was only one incident of stone-pelting by youths, officials said.
First Published | 13 April 2017 6:16 PM
