Only 702 of the 35,169 voters voted on Thursday in the Srinagar-Budgam Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

“About 2.02 % voting has been recorded,” an Election Commission official told IANS.

The re-polling followed widespread violence during Sunday’s voting which left eight people dead in firing by security forces. On Thursday there was only one incident of stone-pelting by youths, officials said.