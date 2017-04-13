A- A A+

Only 702 of the 35,169 voters voted on Thursday in the Srinagar-Budgam Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: ‘Mob’ assaults CRPF jawans in Kashmir: Sehwag says ‘unacceptable’, Gambhir asks anyone looking for ‘azadi’ to leave India

“About 2.02 % voting has been recorded,” an Election Commission official told IANS.

The re-polling followed widespread violence during Sunday’s voting which left eight people dead in firing by security forces. On Thursday there was only one incident of stone-pelting by youths, officials said.

First Published | 13 April 2017 6:16 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        