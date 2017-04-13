The Congress in Goa on Thursday demanded that the Manohar Parrikar-led coalition government in the state should openly condemn BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s comments about weaning away Goans from beef-eating habits.

Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Agnelo Fernandes said that Swamy’s comments about altering local food habits were an ominous sign.

“Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should demand an explanation from Swamy and condemn his statement. More than one-third of Goa comprises of minorities who eat beef. Such a statement is a warning for all of us,” Fernandes told reporters here.

Swamy, in an interview last week, had said that it was time that beef-eating habits in Goa were altered.

“With the BJP not speaking about Swamy’s statements, it is clear that the party is protecting Swamy who has been making insensitive and condemnable statements while raking up the beef issue and Goan eating habits vis-a-vis beef consumption,” Fernandes said.