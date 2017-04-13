The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Haji Ali Dargah Trust to remove all encroachment around the shrine in Mumbai by May 8.

Accepting the trust’s offer to undertake removal of encroachments on its own, a bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul ordered a joint task force set up by authorities to remove encroachments to hold back.

The court, however, said removal of encroachments by the trust will be subject to the satisfaction of the authorities who had ordered for clearing 907 square metres of land of unauthorised structures.

The court made it clear that the removal of encroachments would be beyond the 171 square metres on which the shrine, managed by the trust since 1930, stands.

The trust was also asked to submit a beautification plan for surroundings in the area.

The Supreme Court directed that no court in the county will entertain any plea on removal of encroachments and if any party desires to seek modifications of apex court orders it can approach the top court.

The court order came on a Haji Ali Dargah Trust plea, wherein it had challenged the February 2 order of the Bombay High Court.

The court fixed May 9 as the next date of hearing.