One person died after sustaining serious injuries in a school building collapse on Thursday that occurred in Koranthangal area of Vellore district in Tamil Nadu.

After initial reports of more than 10 people being trapped under the debris, 13 people were rescued who got severely injured in the collapse.

It all happened when the roof of a newly constructed private school collapsed under unknown circumstances. The fire department officials rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

#UPDATE Tamil Nadu: 1 dead & 13 injured after a roof of newly constructed school collapses in Koranthangal area of Vellore district. pic.twitter.com/FTYm5NEy3a — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017

“As the portico was being constructed, it came down on Thursday evening, injuring four.” an official of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service.

“The four persons have been sent to hospital,” he added.

Since the majority of the building area is still under construction, it was all working labourers within the structure and no student.