Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues, other lawmakers and all leaders of TRS party will work as coolies to raise money to attend party’s plenary and formation day public meeting scheduled be held later this month.

Rao announced that he too will work as a coolie for two days. All ministers, MPs, state legislators, leaders and workers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will also work as labourers to earn the money to bear their respective cost for attending the meet.

The TRS chief declared the April 14 to April 20 will be ‘Gulabi (pink) coolie days’. He urged every party worker to work for at least two days to earn the money to meet transportation and other costs.

The TRS will hold its plenary at Kompally near Hyderabad on April 21 while a massive public meeting is planned at Warangal on April 27 to mark the party’s formation day.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said TRS had 51 lakh members when the government was formed in 2014 and the number had now gone up to over 75 lakh. The party is expected to get Rs 25 crore as membership fee.

Party’s plenary will elect the president. Senior leader and Home Minister N. Narasimha Reddy will act as presiding officer.

“You will see the election result,” was how KCR reacted when asked about the speculations that his son and cabinet minister K. T. Rama Rao will take over as the party chief.