While speaking at the commemoration of the golden jubilee of Indian Merchant Chamber’s (IMC) ladies wing on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi announced that from now on women will not have to change their names in the passports after their marriage.

PM Modi also said that his government is working for the upliftment of women through various schemes like Mudra and Ujjwala.

The government in 2016 made access for application of passports friendlier for divorced or separated women when the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stopped the practice of asking for the name of the spouse.

The Prime Minister even mentioned about the maternity leave for women that has now been extended to 26 weeks from the earlier 12 weeks.

The government has also recently decided to make the Aadhaar number or passport mandatory for booking domestic flight tickets along with its plans to create a no-fly list in order to deal with unruly passengers.