Taking strong umbrage to a CBSE text book holding “36-24-36 shape of females to be the best”, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday directed action in the matter.

A portion of the book on health and physical education meant for Class 12 reads: “36-24-36 shape of females is considered to be the best”.

Published by Delhi-based New Saraswati House, the book says that “even Miss World and Miss Universe beauty pageants take the 36-24-36 body shape into consideration while judging their contestants”.

There has been outrage after the text book’s contents went viral on social media.

Javadekar said officers concerned have been told to take appropriate action and said the government will ensure that CBSE schools follow books published only by the NCERT.

“Such sexist contents are absolutely unacceptable and highly condemnable. This is not a NCERT book, rather from a private publisher. That is why we have been asking CBSE schools not to use books by private publishers,” he told the media here.

“Officers have been instructed to take take strict action against those behind this textbook,” he said, adding the ministry may seek criminal action against the author and publisher of the book.