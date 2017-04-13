The Yogi Adityanath led-Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced to end quote based reservation in private medical and dental colleges in the state.

This decision has been taken up the government puts an end to admission of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) in private colleges.

Although this decision was taken by the Akhilesh led-UP government but it has been implemented by the Yogi led-BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, the government even suggested introducing English Language from Nursery, instead of Class 6 to bring about a revolution in the education system in the state.

In a short span of time, the UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken up several initiatives for the betterment and development of the state.