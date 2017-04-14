A 25-year-old youth on Thursday alleged that he was thrashed by policemen, first in a flat and then in a police station, in east Delhi at the behest of his father’s creditors.

Anshul Mishra, a resident of south Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area, alleged that he was picked up on Wednesday morning by Assistant Sub-Inspector Surajbhan, posted in Geeta Colony Police Station, and three others when he was coming back home from Loni area of Ghaziabad.

“Surajbhan and his associates were working at the behest of some people whom my father Shivdutt Mishra owes some money. They first took me to Surajbhan’s flat where they tortured me to know my father’s whereabouts,” Anshul said.

“I was released on Thursday morning in Sarita Vihar area of south Delhi by Surajbhan and his associates who threatened me not to go to police,” he said.

Anshul, who works as an accountant, said he was asked to go to Geeta Colony Police Station when he went to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) at Sarita Vihar.

“He was not beaten up by any policemen… The matter is being probed. His father, who works as a building material supplier, owes some people Rs 3 crore but has been untraceable for sometime,” a senior police officer said.

He is falsely accusing the policemen, the officer said.