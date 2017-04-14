UP state election commission has been directed by the Election Commission to use ballot papers in the upcoming civic polls in Uttar Pradesh. After the 2017 Assembly Elections Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) had alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered.

Chief Election Officer of Uttar Pradesh SK Agarwal told TOI that in a telephonic conversation with him, CEC Nasim Zaidi regretted that the EVMs being used at present were worn out and were being used since before 2006.“We are prepared to hold the forthcoming elections to urban bodies using ballot papers provided the CEC informs us within a day or two“.

The revision of the voter list is underway and the elections are to be announced by the end of May. According to sources the election are to be held in the month of June this year.

State Election Commission had written a letter to the Election Commission last year to provide EVMs for the election of civic bodies and mayors.

SK Agarwal said that even if the elections are to be held through the ballot papers the election would not be delayed and held on time.