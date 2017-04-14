Police seized 15 kgs of gold and arrested three people for trying to smuggle it on Friday from the Guwahati railway station, officials said.

“Based on a tip off, we carried out a search in the New Delhi bound Rajdhani express train during which the gold was recovered,” a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The gold was in biscuit form.

The three boarded the train from Lumding, he added.

In another incident, GRP officials also recovered 1.5 kg of brown sugar from the New Delhi bound Avadh Assam Express train at the station late Thursday night and arrested one person.