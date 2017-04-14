Lahore High Court bar association has decided not to give a lawyer to Kulbhushan Jadhav. The decision by the bar association was announced on Friday.

On the other hand NewsX has learnt from sources that New Delhi has instructed the Indian Mission in Islamabad to seek consular access yet again to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav. This is the first request that India would make after a military court sentenced him to death on charges of ‘espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan’, the trial of which was held in secrecy by the Pak military.

Earlier, India had sought consular access to Jadhav on 13 occasions in the past but met with no success. Instead, Pakistan laid down conditions on consular access saying that India cooperate with investigations on his involvement in anti-Pakistan activities. India outrightly rejected this offer by Pakistan saying this is ‘illegal and in violation of all international norms’.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakariya said the Jadhav episode was “an irrefutable proof of the Indian state’s involvement in terrorism, subversion and terror financing in Pakistan”.

India has warned Pakistan of dire consequences if Pakistan goes ahead with the court’s decision.

Pak Army Chief Bajwa at the Corps Commanders Conference briefed his top generals of the situation. A press release of the conference said, “The forum was also briefed about Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav. It was concluded that no compromise shall be made on such anti state acts.”

The Pakistani military earlier this week had announced that Indian “spy” Kulbhushan Jadhav, arrested in Balochistan in March 2016, had been sentenced to death.