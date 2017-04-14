Violence broke out in an Uttarakhand village early on Friday after some posters and banners on Dr B.R. Ambedkar were burnt and torn off, the police said.

Following this, an irate mob pelted stones and injured many policemen and even torched some vehicles in Munder village under the Mangalor police station’s jurisdiction, the police added.

An official said that some persons had on Thursday night torn and burnt posters made for the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary celebrations of Ambedkar.

When the news spread, an angry mob took to the streets but the police pacified it on Thursday.

On Friday morning, the people’s anger, however, spilled over on the streets and they pelted stones at the policemen. A circle officer and half a dozen other policemen were injured.

Security deployment has been increased in the village and things are under control as of now, the official said.