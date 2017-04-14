PM Narendra Modi launched the BHIM-Aadhaar interface on Friday in Nagpur, Maharashtra. It is a biometric based payment system which allows users to make payments using just their fingerprint.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Nagpur to pay homage to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. PM Modi also visited a sacred place closely associated with BR Ambedkar. PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate some development projects in Nagpur; he has already inaugurated the new units of Koradi Thermal Power station.

While addressing the nation on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti Prime Minister Modi said that 21st century is the century of knowledge and the BHIM app is positively impacting several lives across the nation.

PM Modi also added that every poor in India should have a house by 2022 and the sectors towards which the government is devoting significant effort is the renewable energy sector.

While praising BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary PM Modi said that Dr. Ambedkar did not have a trace of bitterness or revenge in him. This was his speciality.

Talking about the technological advancements PM Modi also said that the world is reaching a stage where all the financial transactions will take place on mobile phones.