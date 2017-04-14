Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that every Indian should have a house by 2022, on the 150th anniversary of the country’s Independence, and the government was working in this direction.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated various development works here to mark the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, said the people of the country should strive to fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters.

He said each and every Indian should have a house in the next five years.

“We have a dream for 2022. The poorest of poor should have a house of his own. And that house must be equipped with electricity, water and other facilities. There should be hospitals and schools in the neighbourhood,” Modi said.

Referring to Ambedkar, Modi said he did not have a trace of bitterness or revenge in him despite facing struggles in his life.