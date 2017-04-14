A video of a youth tied to the front of a moving army jeep as a shield against stone pelters has evoked anger and shock in Kashmir. The Army has said it is verifying the content of the video.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, tweeting his shock, posted: “This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!”

Omar called for an inquiry. “A warning can be heard (in the video) saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry and follow up NOW.”

Defence Ministry spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, in a statement said: “The contents of the video are being verified and investigated.”

With internet services restored in Kashmir Valley on Thursday night after Sunday’s deadly violence that led to the death of eight civilians in firing by security forces, many such videos emerged on social media sites on Friday.

Commenting on the video, Wasim Dar, a Kashmiri youth, posted on Twitter: “A boy killed from point blank range and another boy tied to the army jeep. What to do after seeing these videos.”

Another Twitter handle said the army’s actions were “dehumanising a whole population to cultivate total submission”.

“The strategy, that has recoiled back, spectacularly,” ProjectKashmir tweeted.

However, some twitter users defended the army’s action and said it helped to avoid the stone pelting.

“Find a pelter, tie him up, let his pelter brothers scratch their heads. What’s not to love? Should’ve thought of this since beginning,” said a tweet from “FrustratedIndian”.