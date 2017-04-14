Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh on Friday said the veracity of a video clip of a Kashmiri youth tied to a security force jeep needed to be established before he could comment on the issue.

The video clip allegedly showed a Kashmiri youth tied to the front of a moving vehicle of the security forces as a human shield against stone-pelters.

“What is the video about? Who has posted the video?” he said to the media on the sidelines of a seminar here.

“Until the video’s veracity is established, it is difficult to react,” the former Army chief said.

With internet services restored in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday night, many videos have emerged on social media sites on Friday.

A Defence Ministry spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia in a statement said: “The contents of the video are being verified and investigated.”