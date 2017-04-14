Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Friday posted a picture and video of a man tied to the front of a jeep that he alleged was an Army jeep and criticised the Army’s actions for using Kashmiri youths as human shields against stone pelters.

Abdullah shared the picture on his Twitter account writing “This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!!”

This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!! #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/bqs4YJOpJc — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

The picture followed up with a video grab on which he wrote “Here’s the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!!”

Here’s the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!! pic.twitter.com/qj1rnCVazn — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

It was a video from April 8, 2017 when local polls were being held in the Budgam area of Kashmir.

As per reports received by NewsX, around 1,000 Kashmiri youths with boulders stormed the polling booth on the election day which was being guarded by 9 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel.

The mob surrounded the booth and threatened to lynch the paramilitary men present there to death. Later, the mob overpowered the hugely undermanned ITBP personnel and locked some of them, and started targeting the remaining ones.

The locked up jawans requested army back up to come to their rescue through SOS.

Reportedly, responding to the jawans’ request, the Army’s company commander managed to get hold of a stone pelter and tied him to the front of his jeep.

The Army’s company commander then drove his car towards the mob, which scattered thereafter and the situation was later contained with no civilian or any army personnel getting hurt.

The man tied to the car was handed over to the J&K police as soon as the army managed to rescue the 9 IBTP men.