The husband and in-laws of a teacher tried to set her on fire over alleged demands for a dowry of Rs 25 lakh, police said on Friday.

On Thursday, the victim Sangeeta was preparing dinner at her in-law’s house in Vasundhara residential locality under Indirapuram police station of this city, when her husband Sanjeev Nagar, father-in-law Rich Pal Nagar and mother-in-law Ram Bhuli Nagar tried to burn her by pouring diesel on her, trying to make it seem a case of accidental fire.

However, neighbours came to her rescue and soon her parents and brother took her to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. A case was also registered.

The FIR stated that Sangeeta told her mother in the hospital that her husband had been demanding Rs 25 lakh since a month.

In the complaint, Sangeeta’s brother Pradeep said that he received hefty compensation against some of his land being acquired by the state in June 2016 and upon hearing this, her in-laws started demanding dowry.

Sangeeta, a teacher by profession, was married to Sanjeev on November 27, 2002. She earns a salary of Rs 50,000 per month and has two children. Her condition is stated to be critical.

“Raids are being conducted as the family is absconding,” said Superintendent of Police (City) Salman Taj Patil.