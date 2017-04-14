Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that a CVC report tabled in the Parliament revealed there had been a huge reduction in the number of corruption complaints against the Delhi government.

He said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged from an anti-corruption movement and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) reported showed that the corruption in the state government has reduced as the number of corruption-related complaints against it had gone down drastically.

“The report says that there had been a drastic reduction by around 81% in the number of corruption complaints against Delhi government in 2016. In 2015, the number of corruption complaints against those under Delhi government was 5,139 while it reduced to only 969 in 2016,” Sisodia told reporters citing the report.

“This shows the level of satisfaction among people with Delhi government,” he said.

Hitting out at the central government, Sisodia said: “Despite they snatching the Anti-Corruption Branch from the Delhi government, we continued our zero tolerance attitude toward corruption.

“There is no corruption in top unit of the government. We have shown the door even to the ministers who were caught involved in corruption.”

He also cited the report to note while corruption complaints against Delhi government have reduced by 81 per cent, they have increased by 67 per cent against the central government departments over the previous year.