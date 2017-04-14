Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav has been slapped with seven charges, including sponsoring IED attacks on important installations and attacks on Shias in Pakistan — according to the list read out by the country’s top foreign policy chief Sartaj Aziz on Friday.

Aziz said Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death, was “directly involved” in the following list of subversive acts.

He sponsored and directed IEDs and grenade attacks in Gawadar and Turbat in Balochistan.

Directed attacks on the radar station and civilian boats in the sea, opposite Jiwani Port in Gwadar district.

Funded subversive secessionist and terrorist elements through Hawala/Hundi for subverting the Pakistani youth against the country, especially in Balochistan.

Sponsored explosions of gas pipelines and electric pylons in Sibi and Sui areas in Balochistan.

Sponsored IED explosions in Quetta in 2015, causing massive damage to life and property.

Sponsored attack on Hazaras in Quetta and Shia Zaireen enroute to and from Iran.

Abetted attacks through anti-state elements against forces in areas of Turbat, Punjgur, Gawadar, Pasni and Jiwani during 2014-15, killing and injuring many civilians and soldiers.

Pakistan on Friday rejected India’s 14th attempt for consular access to Jadhav and maintained the trial sentencing him to death was according to the laws of the country.