Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that his BJP has been making progress in West Bengal and will form the government in the state next time.

“Agli bar BJP sarkar (Next time, there will be BJP government). Kanthi Dakshin bypoll election made the indication clear that BJP is making progress,” he responded to a query about BJP coming second in the Kanthi Dakshin assembly bypoll.

Rajnath Singh, however, sought cooperation from the Trinamool Congress state government, particularly, for the smart city programme and the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA).

“We expect cooperation from the West Bengal government. We expect cooperation for smart city programme. We have come out with real estate regulatory authority and the rules of the authority have to be codified by the state. But that has not been done so far,” he said.

He condemned the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Yogesh Varshney’s comment offering Rs 11 lakh to anyone who beheads West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“No such statement should come and we never endorse these comments. We do not know the person. As I know, he is not even a district level leader,” he said.

Rajnath Singh, however, refused to make any comment as the Home Minister, when asked about RSS allegation that state government is giving shelter to jihadis. “As Home Minister, there are lot of things I cannot say in public.”

Asked about Narada video sting footage and Saradha chit fund scam, he said: “Law will take its own course. BJP doesn’t interfere in matters of law.”

The Central Bureau of investigation has been probing the Sarada chit fund scam and the Narada sting video tapes where Trinamool Congress leaders were purportedly seen accepting cash.

Responding to a query about the steps taken by the state government after the Ram Navmi celebrations by Sangh parivar, he said: “State government’s responsibility is to provide full security if a person or a political party calls for a programme.”

During his visit to the city, Singh, who interacted with party workers and journalists, did not criticise the Mamata Banerjee government.