Schools in Uttar Pradesh will no longer be closed on birth and death anniversaries of great personalities. Instead, school students will be taught about those great leaders on those days.

The decision was announced by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday during 126th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

“it is not a great idea to close the schools on the occasion of birth or death anniversaries of great people. In fact, many times, children don’t even know why the school has been closed. This defeats the purpose of commemorating a holiday on the occasion,” he said.

Yogi added that decision to shut the schools on various occasions was not in the interest of children.

“Rule books say that schools should have 220 working days but the target is rarely achieved because of too many holidays. This leaves the teachers with about 130-140 working days which is not enough for students to learn,” he said.