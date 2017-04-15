Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti on Friday expressed confidence that the issue of sharing waters of the river Teesta with Bangladesh could be solved through dialogue with all stakeholders, including the West Bengal government.

“We don’t want any politics on Teesta water issue. We are looking into all aspects on it carefully,” Bharti said here.

She said since water is included in the state list, any solution will have to consider that aspect as well.

“Any decision that will be taken, will be based on dialogue between stakeholders, the Bengal government included,” Bharti added.