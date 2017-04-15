A criminal who had snatched a laptop was apprehended after a short exchange of fire on Friday, police said.

The gunfight took place at 10.30 p.m. in Vaishali colony under Indirapuram police station and ensued after the police control room received a call from Satish, who reported that as he was walking home from the Vaishali metro station, two criminals snatched his bag containing a laptop and other office material and fled on a motorcycle.

Acting swiftly, the Indirapuram police chased the criminals who were on a motorcycle without a number plate. Police asked them to stop but the criminals instead opened fire at them.

Police then retaliated the firing and nabbed one of them near the Hindon canal as he was hit on the leg. The other succeeded in escaping.

The injured criminal was taken to hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger. During questioning, he revealed his name as Chand Mohammad, a resident of Islam Nagar, and identified the other criminal as Shahrukh.

Police recovered the bag of the victim and a home-made pistol from Mohammad’s possession.

Superintendent of Police, City, Salman Taj Patil said police are trying to ascertain if the two were part of a gang while attempts are being made to arrest the criminal who had fled.