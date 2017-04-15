The Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has named new Vice-Chancellors of King Georges Medical University (KGMU) and Madan Mohan Malaviya Technical University (MMMTU), an official said on Saturday.

Naik appointed Madan Lal Bhatt, head of the Radiology Department in the KGMU as the new Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Shriniwas Singh, a professor in the Electrical Engineering Department at the IIT Kanpur has been appointed as the new VC of the Madan Mohan Malviya Technology University, Gorakhpur.

Principal Secretary of the Governor Juthika Patankar said these appointments have been made for three years from the date the Vice-Chancellors assume charge.