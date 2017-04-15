Nephew of (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, TV Mahadevan, died on Saturday morning around 9:00 AM due to a cardiac arrest.

As per reports, the 47-year-old deceased had gone to a temple near Thanjavur where he complained of chest pain and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kumbakonam where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

According to sources, Sasikala’s nephew had a stronghold on the Trichy region and was into real estate business.

VK Sasikala has applied for parole to attend the funeral.

TV Mahadevan was said to be very close to VK Sasikala and had been her strong hand during her rift with O. Panneerselvam within the party.