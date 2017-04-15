Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is aiming to cut down the list of public holidays in the state. Before scrutinising the public holidays enjoyed by government employees, CM Adityanath will be focusing on holidays for school children.

“There should be no holidays in schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities. Instead special two-hour programme should be held to teach students about them,” he said at a closed-door meeting.

Uttar Pradesh schools have been told by the chief minister to increase the number of school days from 120 to 220.

Compared to the previous government, Adityanath’s approach marks stark contrast. While the former government focused on announcing holidays for a particular community, the latter has vouched for “no discrimination”.

However, the real task for Yogi Adityanath is to cut down the number of holidays that government employees enjoy. On top of the weekend holidays and availed leaves, different numbers of public holidays have resulted in large absentees.