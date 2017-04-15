National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday won the bypoll to the Srinagar-Budgam parliamentary seat, beating his PDP rival Nazir Ahmad Khan.

Earlier, he was leading by over 9,000 votes over his PDP rival Nazir Ahmad Khan after the 17th round of counting of votes cast in the Srinagar-Budgam Lok Sabha by-election.

Of the 89,865 votes polled, 56,119 votes have been counted, election officials said.

Farooq Abdullah was leading by 9,633 votes over his nearest rival after the 17th round of counting, the official said.

The counting began at 8AM Voting was held on April 9, in which only seven per cent voters turned out, amid a poll boycott by separatists and violence that left eight people dead.

A re-poll was held on April 13 at 38 polling stations in Budgam district, that saw just two per cent voting.

There are nine candidates in the fray, but the main battle is between Farooq Abdullah and Nazir Khan.