The CPI-M on Saturday said it was outraged over the tying of a Kashmiri youth to a moving Army jeep as a shield against stone-pelters in Kashmir and demanded action against those responsible.

In a statement, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) cited media reports to say that the youth, Farooq Ahmad Dar, had never indulged in stone-pelting but in fact eked out a living by embroidering Kashmiri shawls.

“Though the Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister (Mehbooba Mufti) has announced an enquiry, but those responsible for this outrageous act of moving a Kashmiri youth tied to a jeep through 8-10 villages must be held accountable and punished,” the party said.

The video of the youth tied to the bonnet of a jeep had gone viral on Friday. The incident is said to have occurred on April 9.