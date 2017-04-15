In a bizarre incident coming from Rajiv Chowk metro station in New Delhi, a pornographic film was played on the advertisement TV screen instated at the facility.

A mockery was made of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities on April 9, 2017 when sexually explicit content started playing on one of the ad screens at Rajiv Chowk.

The unusual visuals grabbed the attention of many as some condoned and passed by it while some stood there and started filming the bizarre incident at the metro station in Connaught Place.

The entire incident went viral after it was shared across multiple social media platforms.

Adressing the issue, a DMRC spokesman said, “DMRC is not aware about this clip. However,this LED screen was under commissioning and testing by a private contractor. The work is still not completed.”

“We will check all the details of the testing and commissioning process of the contractor to check whether any such clip was played on the LED screen at Rajiv Chowk station and take adequate safeguards/ action,” spokesperson added.

Rajiv Chowk is one of the busiest metro stations in the city which sees a huge number of commuters everyday. For the advertisements, several LED screens are installed at the platforms and the corridors of the metro station.