The two-day BJP National Executive meeting began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah.

Earlier the Prime Minister held a roadshow on Saturday in the state capital.

The Prime Minister, who landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here, held the roadshow from the airport to the Raj Bhavan, where he will stay.

A huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of Modi. Bharatiya Janata Party supporters raised slogans of ‘Modi-Modi’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. Some showered flowers on the Prime Minister.

Several cultural troupes also performed to welcome Modi, who waved to the people as his cavalcade passed through the roads.

After arriving at the airport, Modi paid floral tributes to Odisha’s legendary personalities to strike an emotional chord with the Odias.

“Landed in Odisha to a memorable welcome. Gratitude to the people for the warmth and enthusiasm,” tweeted Modi.

On his way to the BJP meeting venue — the Janata Maidan — Modi met some tribal leaders and students at Jayadev Vihar here. He also walked for a few metres at Jayadev Vihar and accepted greetings from the people.

“I feel elated to see our Prime Minister from close quarters. Though security men did not allow me to shake hands with him, I am happy he stepped down from his vehicle and greeted us,” said a student Ratiranjan Das.

Modi will stay at the BJP meeting from 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., BJP sources said.

Around 300 BJP leaders, including party President Amit Shah, apart from Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, have already arrived in the city.

Earlier, Shah held a meeting with BJP office-bearers to chalk out a strategy for expanding the party base in other states.